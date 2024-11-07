Expensify’s Q3 2024 Shows Strong Financial Growth

Expensify ( (EXFY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Expensify’s Q3 2024 results reveal a promising financial trajectory with a 48% increase in interchange from the Expensify Card and a revised free cash flow guidance up to $20 million. The launch of the New Expensify and the nearly complete deployment of the new card program are generating significant interest, with the potential for full expense workflow automation. Despite a slight decrease in revenue and paid users, the company remains optimistic about growth, particularly with the expansion of Expensify Travel.

