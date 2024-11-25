News & Insights

Stocks
EXFY

Expensify downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

November 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities analyst Aaron Kimson downgraded Expensify (EXFY) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm says its thesis has played out. The stock has increased 38% year-to-date, including a move of 94% since the open on August 9, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JMP sees the shares as fairly valued at current levels and awaits strategic progress from Expensify.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EXFY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.