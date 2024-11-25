Expensify downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Aaron Kimson downgraded Expensify (EXFY) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm says its thesis has played out. The stock has increased 38% year-to-date, including a move of 94% since the open on August 9, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JMP sees the shares as fairly valued at current levels and awaits strategic progress from Expensify.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EXFY:
- Expensify management to meet with JMP Securitiess
- Expensify price target raised to $3.25 from $2.50 at JMP Securities
- Expensify price target raised to $3 from $2 at Lake Street
- Expensify, Inc. Reports Promising Q3 2024 Results
- Expensify’s Q3 2024 Shows Strong Financial Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.