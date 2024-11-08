Expedia price target raised to $185 from $140 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $185 from $140 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “good”, with mostly known improving travel demand story coming in, Vrbo accelerating with more marketing spend on the way, and nights growing at least in-line with the market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

