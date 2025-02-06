Expedia Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $299 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $315 million or $2.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $3.184 billion from $2.887 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

