News & Insights

Stocks

Expand Energy Updates Tender Offer Expiration Date

November 21, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Expand Energy ( (EXE) ) has shared an announcement.

Expand Energy Corporation has updated the expiration date for its cash tender offer on its 5.500% senior notes due 2026 to November 27, 2024. This offer, which includes the potential for accrued interest, is an opportunity for investors to consider adjusting their holdings. With J.P. Morgan Securities and TD Securities managing the offer, investors are encouraged to review the terms carefully, considering the potential risks and returns associated with this financial move.

For an in-depth examination of EXE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.