Expand Energy Updates Tender Offer Expiration Date

Expand Energy ( (EXE) ) has shared an announcement.

Expand Energy Corporation has updated the expiration date for its cash tender offer on its 5.500% senior notes due 2026 to November 27, 2024. This offer, which includes the potential for accrued interest, is an opportunity for investors to consider adjusting their holdings. With J.P. Morgan Securities and TD Securities managing the offer, investors are encouraged to review the terms carefully, considering the potential risks and returns associated with this financial move.

