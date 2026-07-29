Expand Energy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) said its second-quarter operating performance and capital allocation actions reinforced its strategy of becoming an integrated natural gas company, highlighting debt reduction, share repurchases, organic lease additions and its planned acquisition of natural gas marketer Twin Eagle.

Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mike Wichterich said the company used strong free cash flow during the first quarter, when natural gas prices were higher, to reduce gross debt by $1.3 billion. When natural gas prices subsequently declined and Expand’s share price fell below its view of mid-cycle value, the company repurchased $850 million of stock, representing about 4% of shares outstanding.

The board has authorized an additional $1 billion for future share repurchases, Wichterich said. He described the actions as part of a capital-allocation approach intended to generate returns through commodity cycles.

Twin Eagle Acquisition Expands Marketing Strategy

Expand announced the purchase of Twin Eagle, a physical natural gas marketing company, on Monday. Wichterich said the transaction accelerates Expand’s Marketing & Commercial strategy by combining the company’s supply base and financial resources with Twin Eagle’s customer relationships, transportation and storage capabilities.

Twin Eagle has more than 1,000 customers, according to Wichterich, while CFO Marcel Teunissen later said the business has more than 1,300 customers in its book. Wichterich said the marketer’s average customer retention rate is 90% and that Twin Eagle has been profitable every year since its inception.

“This is a demand pull future as opposed to a supply future,” Wichterich said in response to an analyst question. “If you think that’s the number one goal is to get customers, Twin Eagle has that.”

Expand expects Twin Eagle to contribute more than $200 million of EBITDA in its first year and to grow to $350 million annually after the company captures anticipated synergies over the next two years. Management said those estimates assume normal market conditions and exclude potential upside during periods of heightened volatility.

Teunissen said Twin Eagle has generated its base EBITDA consistently over recent years and could produce roughly 1.5 to two times that amount in more volatile markets. He said the transaction is expected to reduce Expand’s excluding-dividend breakeven by approximately $0.05 to $0.10 per Mcf on its own, with synergies adding a further $0.10 to $0.15 of improvement. The company’s broader $750 million Marketing & Commercial free-cash-flow target would represent roughly $0.30 of breakeven improvement, he said.

Management characterized the acquisition as capital-light relative to owning midstream infrastructure directly. Wichterich said Expand may still pursue partnerships or projects that improve access to higher-value markets, but it does not intend to become a midstream operator.

Twin Eagle’s storage and transportation assets will be evaluated based on how they support recurring earnings and optimization opportunities, rather than on standalone asset values, Wichterich said. The combined company will have 49 Bcf of storage capacity on a pro forma basis, according to an analyst question. Management declined to provide details on customer-specific storage arrangements.

Demand Outlook and Production Flexibility

Dan Turco, executive vice president of Marketing and Commercial, said Expand remains constructive on long-term demand growth from power generation, industrial activity and liquefied natural gas exports. He said U.S. power demand recently reached an all-time high of 101 terawatts and pointed to manufacturing expansions near the Haynesville region, as well as accelerated LNG projects and additional final investment decisions.

Turco said Expand is pursuing products and longer-term arrangements that can help customers meet their needs across North America. Management said Twin Eagle’s national footprint and relationships with utilities could help Expand participate in supply agreements linked to data centers and other power-demand growth across the country.

COO Josh Viets said the company still views a $3.50 to $4.00 per Mcf range as the natural gas price needed to balance the market over the cycle. He said Expand is positioned to grow if its outlook for mid-cycle pricing rises as demand increases later in the decade.

Viets said management expects the natural gas market to remain modestly oversupplied in the near term, citing potential Haynesville output growth and about 3.5 Bcf per day of additional Permian takeaway capacity expected by year-end. He said the market could remain oversupplied through at least the first half of 2027, before 5.5 to 6 Bcf per day of new demand is expected to emerge in the second half of that year.

Looking further ahead, Viets cited an outlook for 19 to 24 Bcf per day of incremental demand by the end of the decade. He said Expand’s Haynesville inventory, infrastructure access and expanded commercial platform position it to supply that demand.

The company expects production to increase modestly in the fourth quarter, primarily in Appalachia, as winter demand potentially improves basis conditions. Viets said Expand expects output above 7.6 Bcf per day in the fourth quarter, while maintaining flexibility to adjust production if demand or weather conditions soften. The company’s business is structured around approximately 7.5 Bcf per day, he said.

Leasehold Investment and Operating Improvements

Expand said it has actively added acreage across its operating areas, seeking locations that can support near-term drilling plans or provide longer-term growth optionality. Viets said the company acquired more than 100 locations in the Natchitoches Fault Zone extension in Louisiana at less than $500,000 per location.

The acreage targets deeper Haynesville and Bossier formations, about 2,000 feet below existing development areas, Viets said. He said Expand’s experience operating high-pressure gas reservoirs and its subsurface data give it an advantage in evaluating the opportunity.

The company also cited a 3,000-acre acquisition in the core of Bradford County that it had pursued for more than two years. Viets said leasehold spending should decline during the second half of the year but could push full-year capital spending toward the high end of guidance if additional attractive opportunities emerge.

Capital spending is also expected to decline in the second half due partly to lower drilling and completion activity in Appalachia, management said. Viets said higher fuel costs created some inflationary pressure during the second quarter, though those costs are included in full-year guidance.

Expand expects maintenance capital, excluding growth leasehold and growth drilling and completion spending in East Texas, to remain around $2.8 billion. Viets said operational gains and improved Haynesville completion designs could produce modest year-over-year maintenance-capital improvements in 2027.

In the Haynesville, the company said enhanced completions have increased per-well production by roughly 5% to 10%, particularly by flattening production declines in years two and three. Larger and more complex completions have extended pumping and drill-out times, however, and management expects roughly 10 fewer wells to be turned in line during 2026 than previously anticipated. Those wells may move into 2027.

CEO Search Nearing Conclusion

Wichterich said Expand’s CEO search remains on track to conclude within the previously stated six- to nine-month timeframe. The company is at the six-month mark and in the “back third” of the process, he said.

The board is seeking an executive with a long energy-industry career, a record of success and support for the company’s integrated gas strategy, Wichterich said. He also emphasized recent additions and investments in the broader leadership team, including the CFO, chief risk officer, chief human resources officer and business development organization.

About Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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