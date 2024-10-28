eXp Realty enters strategic partnership with Sisu

eXp Realty announced a strategic relationship with Sisu designed to enable eXp Realty’s extensive network of agents in the United States and Canada to access real-time insights through Sisu as part of their existing fee structure. Building on an already robust working relationship where many top-producing eXp Realty teams have leveraged the Sisu platform to enhance their operations, this formal strategic relationship marks a significant advancement in how agents can leverage Sisu tools.The Sisu integration will offer all North American agents and teams unparalleled insights into their data, empowering them to make informed business decisions, identify areas for improvement and capitalize on opportunities. Team leaders will be able to set goals, monitor team performance, coach agents and foster competition through leaderboards and contests.

