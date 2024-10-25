Exor’s Noam Ohana to Launch Own Fund

Exor (EXXRF) has released an update.

Exor announces that Noam Ohana, its early-stage investments leader, is launching his own fund while continuing to manage Exor Ventures’ €640 million portfolio as an independent fund manager. The company extends its gratitude to Ohana for his contributions and wishes him success in his new entrepreneurial journey.

