News & Insights

Stocks

Exor’s Noam Ohana to Launch Own Fund

October 25, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Exor (EXXRF) has released an update.

Exor announces that Noam Ohana, its early-stage investments leader, is launching his own fund while continuing to manage Exor Ventures’ €640 million portfolio as an independent fund manager. The company extends its gratitude to Ohana for his contributions and wishes him success in his new entrepreneurial journey.

For further insights into EXXRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.