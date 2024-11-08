News & Insights

Stocks

Exmar NV Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 08, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Exmar NV (GB:0EEV) has released an update.

Exmar NV has reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, driven by strategic moves such as establishing EXMAR LPG France and securing financing for new Midsize Gas Carriers. The company also completed significant sales and re-charter deals within the LPG and MGC markets, contributing to a stronger EBITDA. These developments highlight Exmar’s dynamic approach in the evolving gas carrier market.

For further insights into GB:0EEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.