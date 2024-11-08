Exmar NV Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Exmar NV (GB:0EEV) has released an update.

Exmar NV has reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, driven by strategic moves such as establishing EXMAR LPG France and securing financing for new Midsize Gas Carriers. The company also completed significant sales and re-charter deals within the LPG and MGC markets, contributing to a stronger EBITDA. These developments highlight Exmar’s dynamic approach in the evolving gas carrier market.

