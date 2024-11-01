EXEO Group Announces Treasury Share Acquisition Update

Kyowa Exeo (JP:1951) has released an update.

EXEO Group, Inc. has successfully acquired 422,600 treasury shares worth 659,183,250 yen between October 1 and October 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing strategy to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares by March 2025. This move reflects the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

