Exelon to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted the upcoming quarterly results of this Transmission & Distribution company.

Factors to Consider for EXC’s Q3 Earnings

Third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from ongoing energy efficiency programs, rising demand from data centers, large urban footprints in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.



The bottom line is expected to have benefited from Exelon’s reduction in volumetric risk, as nearly 76% of its distribution revenues have been decoupled.

EXC’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, flat year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $6.07 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 1.42%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.59%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved up 2.2% in the past 30 days. For sales, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.98 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.05%.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PEG’s third-quarter earnings estimates reflect year-over-year growth of 7.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.51 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.13%.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved up 1% in the past 60 days. For sales, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.15%.





