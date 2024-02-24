Exelon (EXC) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Exelon said on February 20, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 1, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $36.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.32%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 938,181K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.61% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Exelon is 39.96. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from its latest reported closing price of 36.13.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is 20,032MM, a decrease of 7.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 93,146K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,794K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 86.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,946K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,978K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 3.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 28,311K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,452K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 18.76% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 24,835K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,205K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 5.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,914K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

