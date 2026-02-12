Exelon Corp Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $593 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $647 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $602 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $5.412 billion from $5.471 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $593 Mln. vs. $647 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.412 Bln vs. $5.471 Bln last year.

