Exelon Corp Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) announced a profit for second quarter of $396 million

The company's earnings totaled $396 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $5.967 billion from $5.427 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $396 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $5.967 Bln vs. $5.427 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.81 To $ 2.91

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.