News & Insights

Markets
EXEL

Exelixis: FDA To Review Supplemental New Drug Application For Cabozantinib

August 06, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) announced that its supplemental New Drug Application for cabozantinib has been accepted in the U.S. for: the treatment of adults with previously treated, locally advanced/unresectable or metastatic, well- or moderately differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, and the treatment of adults with previously treated, locally advanced/unresectable or metastatic, well- or moderately differentiated extra-pancreatic NET. The FDA assigned a standard review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of April 3, 2025.

The company said the sNDA is based on the final results of the phase 3 CABINET pivotal trial evaluating cabozantinib compared with placebo in two cohorts of patients with previously treated NET: advanced pNET and advanced epNET.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.