Exco Technologies Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Exco Technologies (XTC.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$5.77 million, or C$0.15 per share. This compares with C$5.40 million, or C$0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to C$165.44 million from C$154.88 million last year.

Exco Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.77 Mln. vs. C$5.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.15 vs. C$0.14 last year. -Revenue: C$165.44 Mln vs. C$154.88 Mln last year.

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