Exclusive Partnership With Pair Eyewear Likely to Support EYE Stock

National Vision, Inc. EYE has strengthened its existing partnership with Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer and leading customizable eyewear brand, by expanding to all 1,000+ America's Best stores. In addition to forming an exclusive retail partnership, the strategic collaboration establishes the company’s Doctor of Optometry network as the popular online brand's official eye care provider.

By purchasing an affordable bundle offer that includes one base frame and two top frames, customers can also benefit from a comprehensive eye exam performed by a licensed optometrist practicing inside or next to each America's Best store.

For investors note, earlier in January, both companies joined forces to make Pair Eyewear’s customizable eyewear available in-person through select retail locations through National Vision’s America’s Best brand.

EYE Stock Outlook Following the News

After the announcement, shares of EYE rose 0.4% to $10.65 at yesterday’s close. The company has been strategically expanding and evolving its remote exam capabilities, offering more flexible schedule options for optometrists, executing various pricing actions and digitization of patient records. It continues to see a strong number of customers coming from managed care programs, particularly at America’s Best locations, driving strong comparable sales growth. As a result, we expect the latest development to positively boost market sentiment toward EYE stock.

National Vision currently has a market capitalization of $834.3 million. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4% compares favorably with the industry’s 15.9% growth. In the last reported second quarter of 2024, it delivered an earnings beat of a remarkable 150%.

Significance of National Vision’s Latest Collaboration

The partnership provides value-seeking customers with a fashionable and affordable selection that is in high demand. According to the chief merchandising and managed care officer at National Vision, customers look for affordable options and also the ability to personalize their look. By collaborating with Pair Eyewear, the company is offering an in-store customization experience that allows them to bring their personalities into their eyewear selections. The strategy embraces a future of retail that is eager to evolve to meet the needs of consumers.



America's Best will leverage its extensive reach and expertise to meet the needs of the roughly 80% of eyewear consumers who prefer to shop in-store. Customers can experience the convenience of purchasing high-quality eyewear online, with the added benefit of an in-person eye exam. This integration ensures they receive the best fit and prescription accuracy, enhancing their overall eyewear experience.

Industry Prospects Favoring EYE Stock

A report from Mordor Intelligence valued the optical retail chain market at $182.22 billion (estimated) in 2024 and forecasts it to expand at a compound annual rate of 4.9% through 2029. The market is fragmented, with a mix of large and small players. The demand for vision care products and services, including eyewear and prescription lenses, is driving the growth of the offline optical chain market.

Other Developments Within National Vision

Last month, National Vision partnered with the ‘florence by mills’ brand to introduce a new fashion-forward eyewear collection across all the America’s Best stores. Developed with eyewear manufacturer Mondottica Group, the inclusive and intentional eyewear styles showcase the brand's staple pastel colors and sleek metal frames, aiming to empower wearers and enhance their experiences.

EYE Stock Price Performance

In the past year, EYE shares have plunged 34.9% against the industry’s growth of 22.1%.

EYE’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

National Vision currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, AxoGen AXGN and Phibro Animal Health PAHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 56.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share have remained constant at $2.40 in 2024 and $2.71 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 179.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.7%. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s 2024 earnings per share have risen 0.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 66.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.1% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.6%.

