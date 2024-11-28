Excite Technology Faces Financial Setback Amid Revenue Decline

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Limited reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with revenues plummeting by 36.6% and losses surging by 275.2% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company did not declare any dividends for the period. Investors may need to closely monitor the company’s strategic adjustments in response to these financial hurdles.

