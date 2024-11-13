Exchange Income Corporation Expands with Spartan Acquisition

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has released an update.

Exchange Income Corporation has successfully acquired Spartan Mat, LLC and its subsidiary Spartan Composites, LLC for $120 million, expanding its footprint in the U.S. matting market. The acquisition is strategic for EIC, enhancing its Environmental Access Solutions business with innovative, sustainable products like the SYSTEM7 composite mat and FODS Trackout Control System.

