News & Insights

Stocks

Exchange Income Corporation Expands with Spartan Acquisition

November 13, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has released an update.

Exchange Income Corporation has successfully acquired Spartan Mat, LLC and its subsidiary Spartan Composites, LLC for $120 million, expanding its footprint in the U.S. matting market. The acquisition is strategic for EIC, enhancing its Environmental Access Solutions business with innovative, sustainable products like the SYSTEM7 composite mat and FODS Trackout Control System.

For further insights into TSE:EIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EIFZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.