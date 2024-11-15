Exchange Income Corporation Declares November Dividend

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has released an update.

Exchange Income Corporation has announced a dividend of $0.22 per share for November 2024, which will be paid to shareholders in December. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their dividends through the company’s dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan. This dividend is eligible for enhanced dividend tax credits for Canadian residents.

For further insights into TSE:EIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.