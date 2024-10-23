News & Insights

Stocks

Excelsior Mining Gears Up for Copper Production

October 23, 2024 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has released an update.

Excelsior Mining has received all necessary permits to restart operations at the Johnson Camp Mine in Arizona, with copper production expected in the first half of 2025. This development marks a significant step forward in strengthening American copper supply chains and showcases a partnership with Nuton LLC for innovative sulfide leaching technology. The mine is equipped to produce 25 million pounds of cathode copper annually.

For further insights into TSE:MIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.