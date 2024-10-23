Excelsior Mining Gears Up for Copper Production

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has released an update.

Excelsior Mining has received all necessary permits to restart operations at the Johnson Camp Mine in Arizona, with copper production expected in the first half of 2025. This development marks a significant step forward in strengthening American copper supply chains and showcases a partnership with Nuton LLC for innovative sulfide leaching technology. The mine is equipped to produce 25 million pounds of cathode copper annually.

