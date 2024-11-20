News & Insights

Excellence Commercial Property Announces Strategic Asset Transactions

November 20, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Excellence Commercial Property & Facilities Management Group Limited (HK:6989) has released an update.

Excellence Commercial Property & Facilities Management Group Limited has announced a significant transaction involving the conditional sale of its Sale Equity to Excellence Real Estate for RMB337.79 million and the acquisition of Target’s Equity and Offset Assets for RMB251.48 million. This strategic move, outlined in a Settlement Agreement, reflects thorough negotiations and independent valuations, highlighting the company’s commitment to optimizing its asset portfolio.

