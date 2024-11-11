Excelerate Energy price target raised to $29 from $25 at Northland

Northland analyst Bobby Brooks raised the firm’s price target on Excelerate Energy (EE) to $29 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Excelerate “continues to give investors what they want, and the rise in its shares over the past four quarterly reports reflects that,” argues the analyst, who continues to view the stock as “the way to bet on the growth of the LNG market, not the price.”

