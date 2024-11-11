News & Insights

Stocks
EE

Excelerate Energy price target raised to $29 from $25 at Northland

November 11, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Northland analyst Bobby Brooks raised the firm’s price target on Excelerate Energy (EE) to $29 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Excelerate “continues to give investors what they want, and the rise in its shares over the past four quarterly reports reflects that,” argues the analyst, who continues to view the stock as “the way to bet on the growth of the LNG market, not the price.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.