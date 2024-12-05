News & Insights

ExaWizards Launches AI Service for Educational Institutions

December 05, 2024 — 06:52 pm EST

ExaWizards Inc. has launched ‘exaBase Generative AI for Academy,’ a tailored AI service to aid educational institutions like Kyoto and Kobe Universities by reducing faculty workload and enhancing student assistance. The service features user-friendly prompts and secure data management, aiming to improve productivity and address challenges such as teacher shortages.

