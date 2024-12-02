ExaWizards Inc. Powers SG Holdings’ IR with AI

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SG Holdings has adopted Exa Enterprise AI’s ‘exaBase IR Assistant’ to enhance its investor relations activities through AI-driven digital transformation. This implementation aims to streamline processes and allow employees to focus on high-value tasks, thereby improving corporate value. The service has already been utilized by numerous Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed companies.

For further insights into JP:4259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.