Exane downgrades Accenture to Neutral on slower growth recovery

As previously reported, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture (ACN) to Neutral from Outperform with a $375 price target The firm sees a slower growth recovery Accenture after IBM and Capgemini cut their full year outlooks and suggested the first half of 2025 will likely remain challenging. While Accenture is better positioned than Capgemini to benefit from its scale in North America and exposure to sectors where a recovery is underway, it has high exposure to sectors which appear to still be weakening globally, such as manufacturing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Shares of Accenture are down 4% to $349.21 in midday trading.

