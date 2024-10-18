Examining the Future: Medpace Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Medpace Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80.

Anticipation surrounds Medpace Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Medpace Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.54 2.46 2.22 2.04 EPS Actual 2.75 3.20 2.46 2.22 Price Change % -18.0% 8.0% 12.0% 20.0%

Medpace Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Medpace Hldgs were trading at $342.89 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Medpace Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Medpace Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Medpace Hldgs is Neutral, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $395.6 implies a potential 15.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bio-Techne, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, indicating a potential 75.99% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charles River, with an average 1-year price target of $203.75, suggesting a potential 40.58% downside. For Bio-Rad Laboratories, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $378.4, indicating a potential 10.36% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bio-Techne, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medpace Hldgs Neutral 14.59% $153.84M 12.31% Bio-Techne Buy 1.59% $203.35M 1.99% Charles River Neutral -3.19% $353.71M 2.44% Bio-Rad Laboratories Neutral -6.26% $355.12M -27.36%

Key Takeaway:

Medpace Hldgs ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with positive growth compared to some peers. It is at the top for gross profit, indicating strong profitability. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, suggesting room for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity effectively. Overall, Medpace Hldgs shows a balanced performance compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Medpace Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Medpace Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

