Exail and Thales Secure Major Drone Deal

November 07, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

Groupe Gorge SA (FR:EXA) has released an update.

Exail and Thales have been selected by the French defense procurement agency to deliver sixteen autonomous underwater drones to the French Navy as part of the SLAMF mine-hunting program. The deal, highlighted at the Euronaval exhibition, marks the largest order of 2024 and aims to enhance the Navy’s mine warfare capabilities through advanced technology.

