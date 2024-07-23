This Is Exactly How Much Social Security Pays the Average Retiree Each Month

Social Security is a very important source of income for many U.S. seniors. It's helpful to understand just how much it pays older Americans who may rely on it to help them pay for the necessities.

The Social Security Administration publishes data on the amount it pays out to its beneficiaries, so it's easy to see how much retirees are earning. When you take a look at the numbers, though, they may come as a shock since the amount the average retiree gets each month may be far lower than many would expect.

Here's what Social Security pays the average retiree each month

According to the Monthly Statistical Snapshot for June 2024, the average monthly benefit paid to retired workers is $1,918.28. This provides an annual income of just $23,019.36.

It's pretty clear that this isn't a lot of money, especially for seniors who can expect to spend a substantial amount on essential costs like healthcare as they age and develop more medical needs. The fact that the typical retiree receives so little money isn't an accident, though. It's actually built into the design of the program.

When Social Security was created, the goal wasn't to allow seniors to retire without any other income sources. Retirement benefits were intended to help seniors make ends meet, working in conjunction with a pension provided by employers and with savings that workers built up over their careers. These three sources of income -- Social Security, a pension, and a retirement plan -- were dubbed the "three-legged stool" that would support seniors.

Since retirees need to replace around 80% of the amount they earned while working, and retirement checks were intended to provide part of that money, Social Security benefits were only designed to replace about 40% of what recipients had earned over their careers. That's why the average benefit is so much lower than you might think.

Will your Social Security benefits beat the average?

While the typical retiree gets $1,918.28 per month, there's pretty wide variation in how much individual seniors receive. If you made a lot less than your peers over your working life or didn't work for many years, your checks will be lower because benefits are based on inflation-adjusted average wages in the 35 years you earned the most.

On the other hand, if your earnings were a lot higher than your fellow Americans, your checks could be much bigger. The maximum Social Security benefit is $4,873 per month, more than double the average benefit. The max benefit is available only to those with very high earnings over their career, though. Since those retirees would have had to earn a lot to qualify for it, they probably couldn't live on benefits alone, either, not without a drastic lifestyle downgrade.

The reality is that whether your checks are above or below average, you must be ready to supplement them with savings if you want a comfortable retirement. The sooner you begin investing in a 401(k) or other retirement account and making a solid plan for your investments to produce enough to replace about 40% of your earnings, the better off you'll be.

