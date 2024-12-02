News & Insights

EXACT Therapeutics and GE HealthCare Partner in Cancer Therapy

December 02, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

EXACT Therapeutics AS (DE:56F) has released an update.

EXACT Therapeutics has secured a $7 million investment from GE HealthCare to advance its Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) for pancreatic cancer. This strategic collaboration aims to support EXACT’s Phase 2 ENACT study and includes a four-year agreement for the development and supply of clinical equipment. The partnership highlights a significant step in therapeutic ultrasound, potentially transforming cancer treatment.

For further insights into DE:56F stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

