EXACT Therapeutics and GE HealthCare Partner in Cancer Therapy

EXACT Therapeutics AS (DE:56F) has released an update.
EXACT Therapeutics has secured a $7 million investment from GE HealthCare to advance its Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) for pancreatic cancer. This strategic collaboration aims to support EXACT’s Phase 2 ENACT study and includes a four-year agreement for the development and supply of clinical equipment. The partnership highlights a significant step in therapeutic ultrasound, potentially transforming cancer treatment.
