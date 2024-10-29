Exact Sciences price target raised to $95 from $75 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Exact Sciences (EXAS) to $95 from $75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they are bullish heading into earnings and 2025 as recent weakness has provided an opportunity to accumulate shares ahead of upcoming catalysts or underappreciated positve factors.

