Ex-Dividend Reminder: UFP Industries, TransAlta and Element Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), and Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/23, TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 1/1/24, and Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $111.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of UFP Industries Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when UFPI shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for TAC to open 0.68% lower in price and for ESI to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFPI, TAC, and ESI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for UFP Industries Inc, 2.73% for TransAlta Corp, and 1.56% for Element Solutions Inc.

In Tuesday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, TransAlta Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and Element Solutions Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

