Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, Johnson Controls International and Paramount Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/23, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/3/23, Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 4/14/23, and Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $22.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 3/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for JCI to open 0.59% lower in price and for PARA to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PARAA, JCI, and PARA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA):



Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.29% for Paramount Global - Class A, 2.36% for Johnson Controls International plc, and 5.03% for Paramount Global.

In Wednesday trading, Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently off about 2.8%, Johnson Controls International plc shares are down about 2.3%, and Paramount Global shares are off about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.