Ex-Dividend Reminder: Copa Holdings, Stantec and ESAB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN), and ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 10/13/23, Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 10/16/23, and ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of CPA's recent stock price of $88.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Copa Holdings S.A. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when CPA shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for STN to open 0.30% lower in price and for ESAB to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPA, STN, and ESAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for Copa Holdings S.A., 1.19% for Stantec Inc, and 0.34% for ESAB Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Stantec Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and ESAB Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

