Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ball, TriMas and Advanced Drainage Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/24, TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/8/24, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of BALL's recent stock price of $62.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Ball Corp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when BALL shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRS to open 0.16% lower in price and for WMS to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BALL, TRS, and WMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL):



TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Ball Corp, 0.62% for TriMas Corp, and 0.34% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ball Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, TriMas Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

