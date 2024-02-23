Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, Hyatt Hotels Corp and Embecta Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/24, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/19/24, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/12/24, and Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $9.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 2/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.11% lower in price and for EMBC to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, H, and EMBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.40% for Amcor plc, 0.44% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 4.07% for Embecta Corp.

In Friday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Embecta Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

