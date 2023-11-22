News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Adeia, MKS Instruments and Teradyne

November 22, 2023 — 11:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/23, Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/18/23, MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/8/23, and Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/20/23. As a percentage of ADEA's recent stock price of $9.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Adeia Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ADEA shares open for trading on 11/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for MKSI to open 0.29% lower in price and for TER to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADEA, MKSI, and TER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):

ADEA+Dividend+History+Chart

MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):

MKSI+Dividend+History+Chart

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):

TER+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Adeia Inc, 1.16% for MKS Instruments Inc, and 0.48% for Teradyne, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Adeia Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, MKS Instruments Inc shares are down about 1.9%, and Teradyne, Inc. shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

