Ex-Dividend Reminder: Origin Bancorp, A10 Networks and Microsoft

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/30/24, A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/3/24, and Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of OBK's recent stock price of $29.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Origin Bancorp Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when OBK shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for ATEN to open 0.47% lower in price and for MSFT to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OBK, ATEN, and MSFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Origin Bancorp Inc, 1.90% for A10 Networks Inc, and 0.74% for Microsoft Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, A10 Networks Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Microsoft Corporation shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

