Ex-Dividend Reminder: KeyCorp, Adeia and Nordson

August 23, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/27/24, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), and Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 9/13/24, Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/17/24, and Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of KEY's recent stock price of $16.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of KeyCorp to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when KEY shares open for trading on 8/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ADEA to open 0.42% lower in price and for NDSN to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KEY, ADEA, and NDSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):

KEY+Dividend+History+Chart

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):

ADEA+Dividend+History+Chart

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):

NDSN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.99% for KeyCorp, 1.69% for Adeia Inc, and 1.22% for Nordson Corp..

In Friday trading, KeyCorp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Adeia Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Nordson Corp. shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

