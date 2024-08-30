Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equifax, ITT and Lockheed Martin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/13/24, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.319 on 9/30/24, and Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.15 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $303.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Equifax Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when EFX shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.23% lower in price and for LMT to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFX, ITT, and LMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.51% for Equifax Inc, 0.93% for ITT Inc, and 2.22% for Lockheed Martin Corp.

In Friday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, ITT Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Lockheed Martin Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

