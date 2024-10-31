Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eaton, Brinks and Vulcan Materials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 11/22/24, Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2425 on 12/2/24, and Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of ETN's recent stock price of $342.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Eaton Corp plc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when ETN shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for BCO to open 0.23% lower in price and for VMC to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETN, BCO, and VMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Eaton Corp plc, 0.94% for Brinks Co, and 0.67% for Vulcan Materials Co.

In Thursday trading, Eaton Corp plc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Brinks Co shares are off about 0.5%, and Vulcan Materials Co shares are up about 6.4% on the day.

