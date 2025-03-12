News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: BCE, Textron and FTAI Aviation

March 12, 2025 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), and FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9975 on 4/15/25, Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/1/25, and FTAI Aviation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/24/25. As a percentage of BCE's recent stock price of $24.78, this dividend works out to approximately 4.03%, so look for shares of BCE Inc to trade 4.03% lower — all else being equal — when BCE shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for TXT to open 0.03% lower in price and for FTAI to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCE, TXT, and FTAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):

BCE+Dividend+History+Chart

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):

TXT+Dividend+History+Chart

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI):

FTAI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 16.10% for BCE Inc, 0.11% for Textron Inc, and 1.14% for FTAI Aviation Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, Textron Inc shares are off about 2.4%, and FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are up about 8.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

