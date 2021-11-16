Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, American Software and Switch

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), American Software Inc (Symbol: AMSWA), and Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 12/3/21, American Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/3/21, and Switch Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 12/1/21. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $83.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for AMSWA to open 0.35% lower in price and for SWCH to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, AMSWA, and SWCH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



American Software Inc (Symbol: AMSWA):



Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Cognex Corp, 1.42% for American Software Inc, and 0.82% for Switch Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently trading flat, American Software Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Switch Inc shares are up about 3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.