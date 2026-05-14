Ex-Div Reminder for Wynn Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of WYNN's recent stock price of $96.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WYNN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WYNN's low point in its 52 week range is $82.627 per share, with $134.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.42.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WYNN makes up 2.97% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (Symbol: SCAP) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WYNN).

In Thursday trading, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.