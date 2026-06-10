Ex-Div Reminder for Worthington Steel (WS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of WS's recent stock price of $41.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.225 per share, with $49.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.76.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WS makes up 2.57% of the Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (Symbol: UPGR) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WS).

In Wednesday trading, Worthington Steel Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

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Further WS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.