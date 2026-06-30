Ex-Div Reminder for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/1/26, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of WWW's recent stock price of $16.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when WWW shares open for trading on 7/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WWW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWW's low point in its 52 week range is $13.47 per share, with $32.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.16.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WWW makes up 1.02% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (Symbol: PEZ) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding WWW).

In Tuesday trading, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

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Further WWW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.