Ex-Div Reminder for West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 5/6/26. As a percentage of WST's recent stock price of $308.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $202.79 per share, with $322.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $308.61.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WST makes up 4.44% of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: KMID) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding WST).

In Monday trading, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.