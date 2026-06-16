Ex-Div Reminder for Virco Manufacturing (VIRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (Symbol: VIRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of VIRC's recent stock price of $6.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VIRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIRC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.155 per share, with $9.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.35.

In Tuesday trading, Virco Manufacturing Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further VIRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.