Ex-Div Reminder for UMB Financial (UMBF)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UMBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $98.16 per share, with $136.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.84.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UMBF makes up 3.03% of the Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (Symbol: SMCF) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding UMBF).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to UMBF — find out what they are ».
In Tuesday trading, UMB Financial Corp shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further UMBF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.