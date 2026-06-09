Ex-Div Reminder for UMB Financial (UMBF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of UMBF's recent stock price of $133.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UMBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $98.16 per share, with $136.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.84.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UMBF makes up 3.03% of the Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (Symbol: SMCF) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding UMBF).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to UMBF — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, UMB Financial Corp shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further UMBF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.