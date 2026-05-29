Ex-Div Reminder for Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of TW's recent stock price of $99.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TW's low point in its 52 week range is $97.055 per share, with $147.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.61.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TW makes up 2.97% of the Baron Financials ETF (Symbol: BCFN) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TW).

In Friday trading, Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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Further TW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.